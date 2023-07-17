 
     
Simona Bucura-Oprescu, proposed labour minister: I want constructive partnership with civil society, professional structures

simona bucura oprescu

Social-democratic MP Simona Bucura-Oprescu, proposed for the position of Minister of Labor, says that she wants, in her future capacity, a real and constructive partnership with civil society and with professional, employer and union structures representative.

"I want to have a real and constructive partnership with civil society and with the representative professional, employer and trade union structures. I am fully aware that we have a lot to do and I am determined to work efficiently both to change things regarding the asylum situation from Romania, as well as for the implementation of the reforms assumed by the PNRR, in particular regarding the Special Pensions Law, the Pensions Law and the Salary Law", Simona Bucura-Oprescu wrote on Monday on her Facebook page.

She emphasized that the nomination for the position of Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity represents "a great responsibility".

The National Political Council of the PSD decided on Monday, by vote, to propose Simona Bucura-Oprescu for the position of Minister of Labor, following the resignation of Marius Budai. AGERPRES

