Simona Halep progresses to US Open second round

Seed No. 12, Romanian Simona Halep progressed today to the second round of the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, after defeating Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-6 (3) in New York.

29-year old Halep (WTA 13), who did not play at Flushing Meadows last year, secured the victory in one hour and 33 minutes, during which time she fired 6 aces and committed 3 double faults, having a first service success rate of 83% (90% before the tie break). Halep had 14 direct winning balls and 16 unprovoked errors, agerpres reports.

Giorgi, winner of this year's Canadian Open, had 2 aces, a double fault, 16 winners and 30 unforced errors.Halep secured a cheque for $115,000 and 70 WTA points, and is next to face Slovakian lucky loser Kristina Kucova who defeated US player Ann Li 7-5, 6-1. Halep and 31-year old Kucova (WTA's 111) have never met so far in the professional circuit.