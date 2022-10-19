Simple motion against Interior minister Lucian Bode, rejected by Chamber of Deputies

The Chamber of Deputies rejected, on Wednesday, the simple motion against the Internal Affairs minister Lucian Bode, submitted by 55 MPs from the Save Romania Union (USR) and non-affiliated members of the Forta Dreptei (Force of the Right) Party, which was debated in plenary meeting on Monday, told Agerpres.

The motion registered 88 votes "for", 162 "against", while 6 MPs did not vote.

Through the simple motion entitled "Security and trust or debauchery and theft? Minister Bode must answer for the created disaster", the signatories asked Lucian Bode to leave the leadership of the MAI, "because he failed to reform the institution".

According to them, the "greatest success" of his mandate is "the tender with dedication for the purchase of 600 BMWs from the friend of the president Klaus Iohannis".

During Monday's debates, the Minister of the Interior rejected the accusations brought against him, arguing that the text of the motion is full of lies, "a pot, a shaorma with everything".