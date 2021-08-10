 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Small-size private plane crashes in Chitila, two persons injured, conscious

isubif
avion

A private plane of small size has crashed, on Tuesday, in Chitila locality (near Bucharest), in a field.

According to the Bucharest - Ilfov County Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISUBIF), two persons were injured, but were taken conscious by Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD) ambulance and helicopter responding to the incident and rushed to the hospital.

At the scene there are three firefighting units, three SMURD ambulances and an extrication vehicle.

"The SMURD helicopter landed in the accident area and identified two injured persons, conscious. Following the event there was no fire. From the first available information we learned it's a private plane," informs ISUBIF.

A victim was taken to hospital by SMURD ambulance and one by SMURD helicopter.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.