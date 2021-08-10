Small-size private plane crashes in Chitila, two persons injured, conscious

A private plane of small size has crashed, on Tuesday, in Chitila locality (near Bucharest), in a field.

According to the Bucharest - Ilfov County Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISUBIF), two persons were injured, but were taken conscious by Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service (SMURD) ambulance and helicopter responding to the incident and rushed to the hospital.

At the scene there are three firefighting units, three SMURD ambulances and an extrication vehicle.

"The SMURD helicopter landed in the accident area and identified two injured persons, conscious. Following the event there was no fire. From the first available information we learned it's a private plane," informs ISUBIF.

A victim was taken to hospital by SMURD ambulance and one by SMURD helicopter.