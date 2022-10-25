StateSec Gitman attends high level meeting of Governing Board of OECD Development Centre

Secretary of State for European Affairs Daniela Gitman participated on Monday in the 8th high level meeting of the Development Centre Governing Board within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which was held in Paris, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informed, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the high level meeting called "Together for a dynamic, solid and green development" took place in the context of the 60th anniversary since the establishment of the OECD Development Center and provided the opportunity to exchange views on the relevance of cooperation for development in view of mitigating the effects of the multiple current crises and the impact of climate change over the developing countries, as well as in relation to the imperative of combating gender discrimination.

In her intervention delivered within the segment dedicated to the social-economic impact of the multiple current crisis, Secretary of State Gitman highlighted Romania's support granted to the benefit of the most vulnerable states following the latest global and regional developments, both through international organizations and at bilateral level. In this context, she underscored the essential role of international cooperation and and multilateralism as levers for identifying good practices and instruments in the matter, through which support can be provided according to the needs and priorities of developing states.

The Romanian official also brought to mind the importance of observing the commitments assumed at international level in the area of international cooperation for development and humanitarian assistance, including the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In this context, Daniela Gitman presented Romania's efforts in fighting the effects of the war in Ukraine, insisting on the measures passed by Romania's Government to the benefit of children and youngsters from Ukraine, who are refugees in our country, the MAE mentions. The State Secretary also mentioned the significant impact of the conflict started by Russia over food and energy security, as well as he need to counter false narratives.

In respect to the current context of energy insecurity determined by the effects of the war in Ukraine, the Secretary of State presented the efforts at bilateral level and through regional initiatives to strengthen the infrastructure which ensures the transport of energy resources in Eastern Europe, the Western Balkans and the South Caucasus, occasion with which she highlighted Romania's decision to supply electricity to the Republic of Moldova.

In preparation of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) and the 15th UN Biodiversity Conference (COP 15), State Secretary Daniela Gitman brought to mind the importance which Romania pays to the decarbonization of energy sector, the increase in renewable energy production and the opportunity to use electricity based on hydrogen and natural gas.

According to the release, within the talks of the last plenary session of the meeting on gender equality and opportunities, the Romanian official mentioned the strong impact of the pandemic on women and girls, which was exacerbated by the effects of the war in Ukraine and, from this view, she highlighted the worrying conclusions of the report of the UN Inquiry Commission on crimes and violations of human rights and international law committed in Ukraine since 24 February. In this context, she mentioned Romania's support in the proceedings initiated by Ukraine against the Russian Federation at the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights and emphasized that there can be no impunity for the violation of human rights, including the rights of women and girls, for abuse and violence.

State Secretary Daniela Gitman also mentioned the role of education in the emancipation of women, combating domestic violence and promoting equal opportunities and treatment. Moreover, she underscored that gender equality was one of the priorities of Romania's Presidency of the EU Council and, at the same time, it represents a priority in Romania's mandate as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the period 2023-2025.

The participants in the 8th high level meeting of the Governing Board of the OECD Development Centre passed, at the end of the works, the Policy Statement on Future Perspectives, a document that briefly presents the issues highlighted in the discussions of the high level representatives and through which the member states committed to support the Development Centre, as a platform for knowledge sharing and political dialogue between OECD member and non-member states, as well as with other partners.