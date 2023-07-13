Sugar and potatoes, top increases in prices in 2023

Sugar and potatoes are the food products whose prices went up the most in the last year, while the price of oil is the only one to decrease, according to data published Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics.

In June this year, the price of sugar was 55% higher compared to June 2022, that of potatoes went up by 32.46%, while vegetables and canned vegetables rose by 31.83% and butter by 30.49%.

The price of oil fell at an annual rate of 8.17%.

Compared to May this year, the most expensive were pork (up 3.25%) and beef (up 1.51%), canned food and fish products (up 1.49%) and beer (up 1.35%).

On the other hand, potatoes were 5.38% cheaper in June compared to May 2023, fresh fruit was 4.58% cheaper, and vegetables and canned goods were 3.66% cheaper.

In non-food products, the highest rises in prices the last year were recorded in thermal energy, up 23.82%, detergents, up 18.48% and hygiene and cosmetic items, up 16.72%.

Last year, the price was by 10.78% lower in fuel and by 4.62% in medicines.

Compared to the previous month, books, newspapers and magazines cost 3.22% more in June, detergents were up 1.95% and varnishes and paints 1.53%.

According to INS data, electricity price was down 1.33%.

As for services, the most significant increases in the last year were in the airline sector, up 37.32%, water, sewerage, sanitation, up 21.46% and railway, up 21.18%.

In June compared to May, increases were recorded in hotel accommodation, by 1.69%, cinemas, theatres, museums, education and tourism, by 1.39% and hygiene and cosmetics, up by 1.3%. In the airline sector, there was a drop in fares by 0.25%.

The annual inflation rate fell slightly in June this year to 10.3%, from 10.64% in May, as food prices rose by 17.88%, non-food products by 4.84% and services by 11.5%, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics published on Thursday. AGERPRES