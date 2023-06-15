Swimming: Paul Georgescu crosses Strait of Gibraltar.

Sportsman Paul Georgescu swam across the Strait of Gibraltar, one of the most difficult in the world, becoming the first Romanian to perform this feat without a protective suit, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Gibraltar was the fifth strait in the Ocean's Seven project crossed by swimming by Paul Georgescu after Catalina Strait Los Angeles, Molokai Strait Hawaii, English Channel and the Nordic Channel. His project also includes Tsuguru Strait-Japan and Cooks Straits-New Zealand. To date, only 22 swimmers from around the world have managed to cross these 7 straits, considered the most difficult and dangerous ones, told Agerpres.

Born in Bucharest on December 8, 1978, Paul Georgescu was a polo player, and currently he tests the limits of his own body by swimming in open and frozen waters. In recent years he has achieved several performances such as: the fastest Romanian to cross the English Channel without a wetsuit (with a record time of 13h 34'), holder of the "Triple Crown" title (English Channel - 54 km, Catalina Channel, USA - 35 km and Manhattan Island, USA - 48.5 km), the first Romanian who covered the distance of 1 mile in frozen water (3.2 degrees Celsius), world champion in Ice Swimming (500 m), winning the first medal for Romania at such a competition, participating in the first relay from Romania that swam across the English Channel, swimming the distance of one mile in the frozen waters of the Polar Circle (Antarctica), in 22 minutes and 44 seconds (water temperature 0.1 degrees Celsius) and the first Romanian in the history of the World Open Water Swimming Association to win the most important title of open water swimming - Man of the Year 2021.