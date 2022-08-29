Tanczos: Export of harmful substances and waste by states that cannot manage them must be restricted

Solutions have to be identified to restrict the export of harmful substances and hazardous waste by states that cannot manage them and do not have the capacity to do so, Romania's Minister of the Environment, Water and Forestry Barna Tanczos said on Monday at the plenary session of the 4th meeting of the intersessional process considering the Strategic Approach and the sound management of chemicals and waste beyond 2020 (IP4).

"Given that chemicals and waste affect all aspects of development, their proper management is relevant and supports the implementation of many, if not all, other sustainable development goals. Despite these ambitious goals, the process and management of waste and of chemicals is quite slow. We believe that greater mobilisation and resource allocation are needed to accelerate this process. We are convinced that a multisectoral approach is the key to success in the new framework. The Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forestry, as the central environmental authority, believes that a joint commitment to protect human health and the environment by further developing the recommendations for the consolidated global framework for chemicals and waste management after 2020 is the best way forward. Solutions have to be identified to restrict the export of chemical substances and hazardous waste by states that can't manage them, that don't have the capacity to do it. A major concern and attention is the reduction of the negative impact of urban activities and hazardous chemicals on human health, including through ecological management and safe use of chemicals, waste reduction and recycling, more efficient use of water and energy resources," Tanczos said, told Agerpres.

The Romanian official also addressed the armed conflict on the eastern borders of Europe and drew attention to the fact that Russia must stop its attacks on Ukraine.

The plenary session of the 4th meeting of the intersessional process considering the Strategic Approach and the sound management of chemicals and waste beyond 2020 (IP4) takes place in Bucharest, August 29 - September 2.