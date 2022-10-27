 
     
TAROM airline: Promotional tariffs for certain flights between Nov 15-Dec 15 2022

TAROM
TAROM ATR

TAROM airline is launching the "Fly PROMO" campaign, under which it provides special tariffs starting from 119 euros, for certain flights made between November 15 and December 15, 2022 (date of the last return), told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the company sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the offer is for tickets bought between October 27 and October 30, 2022 for trips between Bucharest and Athens, Belgrade, Istanbul, Rome, Thessaloniki - starting from 119 euros; for trips between Bucharest and Budapest, Brussels, Chisinau, Frankfurt, Munich, Prague, Sofia - tariffs starting from 139 euros, and for trips between Bucharest and Amman, Amsterdam, Beirut, Cairo, London, Madrid, Paris, Tel Aviv - with tariffs starting from 159 euros.

The offer includes: return flight, all taxes included, 8 kg hand luggage and free check-in.

The terms and conditions of the offer are: sale period - October 27-October 30, 2022; travel period - November 15-December 15, 2022 (last return date); the minimum period of stay at the destination is two days or the night from Saturday to Sunday; the maximum period of stay at the destination is one month.

The offer is only valid on flights operated by TAROM aircraft.

