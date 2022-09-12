Team Romania win best overall, complex team trauma awards at world challenge

Team Romania that competed in the World Rescue Challenge 2022 competition in Luxembourg won the best overall team in trauma award, Romania's Emergency Management Department (DSU) reports.

"Team Romania is the world champion in providing advanced first aid in trauma. A little while ago, the first aid team of ISU Bucharest - Ilfov, which participated in the prestigious competition World Rescue Challenge, ranked first in the first aid in trauma, being awarded the best overall team trauma and best complex team trauma awards," reads a DSU social media post.

DSU says that five teams from Emergency Management Inspectortate (ISU) Mures, ISU Bucharest-Ilfov, ISU Dambovita and ISU Valcea competed in Luxembourg against the best teams of paramedics and firefighters from 15 countries, told Agerpres.