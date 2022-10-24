Ten medals for Romania at World Fitness Championship in South Korea

The President of the Romanian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (FRCF), Gabriel Toncean, announced that Romanian athletes won ten medals at the World Fitness Championship in South Korea, including one gold by Maria Sava, who won the Women's Bikini event, up to 160 cm, told Agerpres.

"Our adventure in South Korea has ended. We are proud to have once again honored Romania abroad! We are returning with 10 medals from the World Fitness Championship. Our athletes won one gold medal, four silver medals and 5 bronze ones. Congratulations, everyone!," Gabriel Toncean wrote on Facebook.

According to the FRCF president, the laureates include Maria Sava - 1st place - Women's Bikini, up to 160 cm, Raluca Maria Velea - 2nd place - Junior Women's Artistic Fitness 16-23 Years, Open, Raluca Biro - 2nd place - Women's Physique, Open , Mara Zidarescu - second place - Junior Women's Bikini 16-20 Years, over 166 cm, Roberta Nastase - second place - Junior Women's Bikini 21-23 Years, up to 160 cm, Raluca Maria Velea - third place - Women's Artistic Fitness, up to 163 cm, Lucian Popa - third place - Men's Fitness, Open, Roberta Nastase - third place - Women's Bikini, up to 158 cm, Narcisa Martin + Lucian Popa - third place - Fit-Pairs Open.

Six other athletes ranked between the fourth and the nineth place, Gianina Suciu Gianina - 4th place - Women's Acrobatic Fitness, up to 163 cm and 6th place in Junior Women's Acrobatic Fitness 16-20 Years, Open; Raluca Maria Velea - 6th place - Junior Women's Bikini 16-20 Years, up to 163 cm; Narcisa Martin - 7th place - Women's Bikini, up to 164 cm; Ioana Birsan - 7th place - Women's Bikini, up to 169 cm and Mara Zidarescu - 9th place - Women's Bikini, up to 169 cm.