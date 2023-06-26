Tennis: Ana Bogdan defeats Sorana Cîrstea in first round at Eastbourne.

Ana Bogdan defeated Sorana CIrstea 6-3, 2-6, 6-3, on Monday, in a Romanian duel in the first round of the WTA 500 tennis tournament in Eastbourne (Marea Great Britain), with total prizes of 780,637 dollars, told Agerpres.

Ana Bogdan (30 years old, the 61st in the WTA), coming from the qualifiers, won after two hours of play.

Ana got her revenge against Sorana (33 years old, the 36th in the WTA), who had won last week in the first round in Birmingham 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Ana Bogdan secured a cheque for 10,530 dollars and 80 WTA points, and Cirstea remains with 6,870 dollars and one WTA point.

In the round of 16, Ana Bogdan will face the winner between Caroline Garcia (France), the second seed, and the American Madison Brengle.