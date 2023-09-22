Tennis: Ana Bogdan qualifies for finals of WTA 125 tournament in Parma

The Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified for the finals of the WTA 125 tournament in Parma (Italy), with total prizes of 100,000 euros, after defeating the Hungarian Anna Bondar in the penultimate act 6-3, 6-4, told Agerpres.

Ana Bogdan (30 years old, the 71st in the WTA), the second seed, won after two hours and 40 minutes.

The Romanian is now 3-1 in direct matches with Bondar (26 years old, the 105th in the WTA), whom she defeated in 2019, in the qualifiers in Istanbul, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, and this year in Madrid, in the first round, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2). Bondar won at the beginning of the year, in the first round at the Australian Open, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Ana Bogdan secured a cheque for 7,390 euros and 95 WTA points.

In the final, Ana Bogdan will face the winner of macth opposing the Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, the main seed, and the Polish Katarzyna Kawa.