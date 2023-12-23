Tennis: Sorana Cirstea scores new victories but her team loses in World Tennis League

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea scored two new victories for her team, the Falcons, but in the end the team got defeated by the Kites, 33-30, on Friday, at the World Tennis League exhibition tournament, which takes place in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).
In the women's doubles, Cirstea and Kazakh Elena Ribakina defeated Paula Badosa (Spain)/Arina Sabalenka (Belarus), 7-6 (7-5), Agerpres informs.Cirstea also won in the mixed doubles event, alongside American Taylor Fritz, 7-5, against the Paula Badosa (Spain)/Lloyd Harris (South Africa) pair.
In men's doubles, Taylor Fritz and Indian Sumit Nagal defeated the couple Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) Lloyd Harris (South Africa) 7-6 (7-5).
In men's singles, Dimitrov defeated Fritz 6-3, and Sabalenka defeated Ribakina 7-6 (7/2) in women's singles. Belarus then won the tie-breaker (10-6).
On Saturday, there will be a duel between the Falcons and the Eagles, whose members are the Russians Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev, Mirra Andreeva and American Sofia Kenin.