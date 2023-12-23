 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Sorana Cirstea scores new victories but her team loses in World Tennis League

captură TV
Sorana Cirstea

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea scored two new victories for her team, the Falcons, but in the end the team got defeated by the Kites, 33-30, on Friday, at the World Tennis League exhibition tournament, which takes place in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

In the women's doubles, Cirstea and Kazakh Elena Ribakina defeated Paula Badosa (Spain)/Arina Sabalenka (Belarus), 7-6 (7-5), Agerpres informs.

Cirstea also won in the mixed doubles event, alongside American Taylor Fritz, 7-5, against the Paula Badosa (Spain)/Lloyd Harris (South Africa) pair.

In men's doubles, Taylor Fritz and Indian Sumit Nagal defeated the couple Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) Lloyd Harris (South Africa) 7-6 (7-5).

In men's singles, Dimitrov defeated Fritz 6-3, and Sabalenka defeated Ribakina 7-6 (7/2) in women's singles. Belarus then won the tie-breaker (10-6).

On Saturday, there will be a duel between the Falcons and the Eagles, whose members are the Russians Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev, Mirra Andreeva and American Sofia Kenin.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.