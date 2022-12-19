The European path of the Republic of Moldova, discussed by ForMin Aurescu, president Sandu, in Chisinau

The European path of the Republic of Moldova was the main topic addressed by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, who was on an official visit to Chisinau, during the meetings with the president Maia Sandu, with the president of the Parliament, Igor Grosu, and with the prime minister Natalia Gavrilita, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES.

During the discussions with president Maia Sandu, minister Aurescu reiterated "the full support from Romania in managing the wide-ranging crises faced by the Republic of Moldova and its citizens in advancing at a determined pace the reforms necessary for joining the European Union, in eliminating the existing vulnerabilities in the essential field of energy security, as well as in improving the standard of living of citizens," the source mentions.

Aurescu recalled the steps that led to the supply, by Romania, of over 80% of the electricity needs of the Republic of Moldova and mentioned the direct budgetary support that totals approximately 10.34 million euros, intended to mitigate the effects of the energy crisis the Republic of Moldova is facing.

At the same time, the head of Romanian diplomacy evoked the steps taken at the level of the governments in Bucharest and Chisinau for the implementation of the Agreement on non-reimbursable financial assistance in the amount of 100 million euros, as projects of over 25 million euros have already been approved for the European Village program intended for increasing access to better water and sewage services for almost 100 thousand citizens of the Republic of Moldova, for equipping 135 school units with physical science, chemistry and biology laboratories and for the purchase of minibuses and school buses.

Minister Aurescu emphasized, both at the meeting with the president of the Republic of Moldova and at the other meetings, the need for some progress regarding the restitution of the properties of the Metropolitan of Bessarabia.

At the same time, he pointed out the particular relevance of the efforts made in collaboration with European and international partners through the creation and operationalization of the Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova, which he initiated with his German and French counterparts.

Equally, there was an in-depth exchange of assessments regarding the security situation against the background of Russia's war of aggression against the neighboring state, Ukraine, as well as related to its consequences on the Republic of Moldova.

The president of the Republic of Moldova particularly thanked minister Aurescu for his personal efforts, as well as those of high Romanian officials, of Romania in general, to support the Republic of Moldova in this very difficult period.

The minister's visit included a meeting with the Moldovan prime minister, Natalia Gavrilita, on which occasion he conveyed that at the end of the year, a record value of 3.5 billion dollars of trade between Romania and the Republic of Moldova is expected, an increase of approximately 46 % compared to the previous year. Equally, Aurescu emphasized the need to increase Romanian investments in the Republic of Moldova and to create better conditions for the business environment.