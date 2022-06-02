Three-month interbank offered rate climbs to 5.99 ppa on Thursday

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, climbed on Thursday to 5.99 ppa from 5.97 ppa on Tuesday, a higher level, of 6 ppa, being registered on January 17, 2013, the National Bank of Romania informed, Agerpres reports.

Early in 2022 the three-month ROBOR was 3.02 ppa.The 6-month index that is used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans hit 6.15 ppa, up from 6.13 ppa on Thursday, and the 12-month ROBOR also picked up to 6.33 ppa from 6.32 ppa on the day before.