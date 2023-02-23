Timis to have 470 km of bike lanes, with money from PNRR

The Timis County Council (CJ) signed on Thursday a contract worth 142 million EUR for the development of bicycle infrastructure, with financing from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Timis further remaining the only county across the country that works on a cycle tourism strategy and the only one that has already a cross-border lane built, told Agerpres.

President of Timis County Council Alin Nica stated that last year the Timis administration, as a project leader together with 126 administrative-territorial units (UAT), county councils, municipalities, cities and communes from the counties in the west of the country, mobilized a multidisciplinary team within the institution in order to access European funds intended for the development of bicycle lanes. In this way, financial support was obtained for the largest project financed from the PNRR for local authorities in order to develop bicycle infrastructure.

"Creating bicycle lanes was a priority of my mandate and now the promises have become reality. It is a complex initiative and represents the most important investment in bicycle infrastructure in the history of the four counties and the largest in our country," Alin Nica stated.

The value of the contract signed today is 142 million EUR, with European money to be used for the construction of bicycle lanes over a distance of 1,729 kilometers in all the four counties involved: Timis, Arad, Caras-Severin and Hunedoara.

Calculated at an estimated average cost of 82.5 thousand EUR for each kilometer of bicycle lane, the amount allocated to Timisoara amounts to approximately 40 million EUR.