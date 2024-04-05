Trade business, up by 12.3 pct at annual rate in February (unadjusted series)

The volume of turnover in retail trade, with the exception of trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, unadjusted series, registered an increase of 12.3%, in February 2024 compared to the same period last year, due to the increases recorded in the sales of non-food products (+19.8%), sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+7.1%) and retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+6.2%).

According to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday, on an adjusted basis, business in trade registered an increase, as a whole, by 7.1%, due to the increases recorded in the sales of non-food products (+14.1%), sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+3.0%) and in the retail trade of fuel for motor vehicles in specialized stores (+2.2%).

Compared to January this year, the volume of turnover in the retail trade, excluding the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 2.6%, on an unadjusted basis, in February, due to the advance in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+4.2%), sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+4.1%) and sales of non-food products (+0.8%).

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the volume of trade turnover increased by 0.6%, against the background of the increases recorded in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+1.9%) , sales of non-food products by (+0.9%) and sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+0.2%).

In the first two months of this year, the volume of turnover in retail trade (with the exception of trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), unadjusted series, registered an increase, as a whole, by 9.8%, due to the increase in sales of non-food products ( +15.9%), sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+5.8%) and retail trade of fuel for motor vehicles in specialized stores (+4.1%).

On an adjusted series basis, the turnover recorded an overall increase of 6.5%, due to the increases recorded in sales of non-food products (+11.9%), sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+3.4 %) and in the retail trade of fuels for motor vehicles in specialized stores (+2%).

