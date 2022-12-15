 
     
Trailer truck with 18 tonnes of waste from Germany, denied entry

politiadefrontiera.ro
Politia de frontieră

The authorities with the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point denied the entry into the country of a trailer truck loaded with 18.1 tons of textile waste from Germany, which in the documents were listed as clothing intended for a Romanian company.

According to the Arad Environmental Guard, the driver did not have complete documents for such a transport.

"The goods came from Germany and were addressed to an economic agent from Valcea county. Commissioners of the Arad National Environmental Guard, together with agents of the Border Police, denied the entry of the transport into the country, considering the incomplete documents presented by the carrier such as and the absence of the recovery facility at the addressee - a mandatory requirement provided by the legislation", the Environmental Guard informed on Thursday.AGERPRES

