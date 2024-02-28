Two Romanian citizens die in Valencia fire

Two Romanian citizens died in the fire in Valencia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informed on Tuesday.

They had initially been declared missing.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the families of the deceased Romanians had been notified by the Spanish authorities, according to procedures. However, MAE mentions that the representatives of the Romanian Consulate in Castellon de la Plana are still in contact with the Spanish authorities and with the Romanian citizens affected by the fire who have requested consular assistance and are following the evolution of the situation, in order to provide consular assistance/protection, according to their competences and in compliance with Spanish law.The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that Romanian citizens may request consular assistance at the following telephone numbers of the Romanian Consulate in Castellon de la Plana: +34964203331, +34964216008, +34964217836, +34964203234, +34964216172, +34964212446, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad and answered by the Call Centre operators on a permanent basis.Also, Romanian citizens facing a difficult, special, emergency situation can call the permanent telephone number of the Romanian Consular Office in Castellon de la Plana: +34677842467. (AGERPRES)