UBB and Romanian United Fund conclude partnership to consolidate Romanian diaspora

Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) from Cluj-Napoca informs that it has concluded a strategic partnership with the Romanian United Fund, for the consolidation of the Romanian diaspora, told Agerpres.

"The Babes-Bolyai University from Cluj-Napoca (UBB) and the Romanian United Fund from Chicago (USA) have concluded a strategic partnership that seeks to increase the impact that the Romanian diaspora can exert throughout the world, the collaboration bringing together the academic excellence of UBB and the firm commitment towards the social change of the Romanian United Fund, with a joint mission of the two bodies to capitalize on the potential of the Romanian diaspora at the global level. According to the partnership, UBB and the Romanian United Fund are committed to constantly collaborate, provide support and promote involvement, with their objective being to increase the professional capacity of the Romanian diaspora communities," reads a press release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES by UBB.

The main initiatives agreed upon by the two institutions refer to the development of new networks and professional partnerships: both organizations will establish platforms and host events that will facilitate collaboration among members of the diaspora, academic researchers and professionals.

These efforts aim to stimulate innovation and create partnerships; collaborative research: encouraging joint research projects between the professors from the university and the researchers from the diaspora, projects that can produce innovative results and strengthen academic links; stimulation of new community initiatives: collaboration with the diaspora organizations and leaders for common information initiatives, such as community service projects, public health campaigns or educational programmes; cultural exchanges and awareness of other cultures: organizing cultural events, seminars and workshops to celebrate the vast diversity of diaspora cultures, thus promoting understanding and appreciation among a larger audience.

"This partnership illustrates Babes-Bolyai University's commitment to modern academic excellence, which also involves social responsibility. The Romanian diaspora should be considered a valuable asset for our country! Therefore, we are pleased to collaborate with the Romanian United Fund to promote research and educational opportunities for the diaspora communities, in a bidirectional 'win-win' relationship between Romania and the Romanian diaspora," says the UBB rector, university professor Daniel David.

According to the same source, UBB and the Romanian United Fund share the vision of a world in which the voice of the Romanian diaspora communities is heard, in which they have the ability to build a better future and are actively involved in achieving this goal. This partnership underlines the commitment to capitalize on the energy and talents of the Romanian diaspora around the world for a positive global change.