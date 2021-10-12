UDMR chairman, mandated to participate in talks with PM designate Ciolos

The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, was mandated by the members of parliament of his formation to participate in talks announced by Prime Minister designate Dacian Ciolos, the deputy leader of UDMR, Csoma Botond declared on Tuesday.

"We had a group session with the deputy and senators colleagues and chairman Kelemen Hunor informed us that he was phoned by Dacian Ciolos yesterday and invited to certain talks. We decided to mandate the chairman to take part in those talks that will take place tomorrow, where the representatives of PNL (National Liberal Party), alongside those from USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) and minorities, will be present. At this moment, we believe that these discussions are somewhat courtesy talks. I don't believe that we will discuss in detail regarding a governing program or a governing formula. As I said yesterday, it is very difficult for us to accept Mr. Dacian Ciolos as head of the Executive and the main reason is that his party made a conjectural agreement in Parliament and initiated the first vote of no confidence only with AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians). We will see how things will evolve. I did not say that it is impossible for us, only difficult," Csoma Botond specified in Parliament, at the end of the UDMR's reunited parliamentary group session.

He said that UDMR will not accept what Dacian Ciolos already announced: the dismantling of the SIIJ (Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes) in the formula proposed by USR PLUS and the election of mayors in two rounds.

Csoma Botond added that he cannot say exactly what the odds of restoring the governing coalition are, but UDMR would have wanted for this coalition to be restored.

Asked if there could be a coalition with a Prime Minister from PNL, who isn't Florin Citu, Csoma Botond answered affirmatively: "It would be an option".

According to him, PSD (Social Democratic Party) would not make a Government with PNL, according to the statements of the leader of the social-democrats, Marcel Ciolacu.