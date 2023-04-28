UDMR Congress gathers in Timisoara; Kelemen Hunor runs for new mandate as chairman of the Union

The representatives of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will gather, on Friday and Saturday, in a Congress meeting, in Timisoara.

The current leader of the party, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor is running for a new mandate as chairman of the UDMR.

"The chairman mandate lasts four years and now we have elections for this position. And I said that, after 12 years as the chairman of the Union and after 26 years of politics, I have the necessary experience, the necessary force to run for a new mandate. I, personally, want to be part, and then the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, of everything that is happening in our country, because this paramount decade is coming, when Romania's face and opportunity will also change. It is a possibility, a great chance, we have money to develop Romania from European sources, from the budget of the European Union, the PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan] plus the cohesion funds. We have investments, we can create jobs, we can increase economy, thus, we'll have the national budget for public investments and I want to participate in and put my shoulder into what is to happen. That is about all I can say before the Congress," the UDMR chairman told AGERPRES, in an interview.

According to him, the Congress will also pass a strategic document, "which will show the priorities of Romania, the priorities of the Hungarian community for the coming years and this will refer to all important areas: economic, social, political and related to the rights of national minorities."