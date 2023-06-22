UDMR's exclusion from government - a political game unworthy of the year 2023 (Cseke Attila)

Bihor County Senator and former Development Minister Cseke Attila declared on Thursday at a press conference in Oradea that the exclusion of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) from the government was "a political game unworthy of the year 2023" and that, put very simply, the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) broke the coalition protocol.

"Things are extremely simple, we had a protocol in force. The prime ministers' rotation took place based on that protocol, if this happened, it means that the protocol was in force. Said protocol provided for the ministries the PSD and PNL were to swap between them. There were no provisions in the protocol regarding the UDMR, which meant that nothing was to change as far as the UDMR is concerned, that is, the UDMR was to keep the ministries it had when the government was formed. I know what discussions took place when this protocol was signed. So we had a protocol in force. We asked that it be respected, this was not possible, but they came up with all kinds of explanations and solutions, that we should relinquish the Environment, then Development, then both. Our impression was that no matter how flexible we were - although, I say this again, the protocol was in place and it was crystal clear - this is basically what they wanted, to push the UDMR out of government. It's as simple as that, although it seemed complicated. It was a political game unworthy of the year 2023," Cseke Attila said in reply to a question at the press conference.

He added that the UDMR is now in opposition to the current government. "If they don't undergo significant changes, we will further support our projects, but we will oppose the current government," the former minister said.

Cseke also stated that his term in office was cut short "abruptly", adding that although he did not expect to remain a minister for ages, this moment occurred as the procedure for the completion of certain investment projects was underway. AGERPRES