Ukraine/ 34 people injured after a missile attack in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region

At least 34 people were injured following some missiles attacks launched on the night of Sunday to Monday morning, over the city of Pavlohrad, the head of State Military Administration of Dnipropetrovsk, Serhii Lisak, announced on Telegram.

According to him, the victims included five children, the youngest being an eight-year-old girl. Two of the victims are in intensive care.

"A factory was damaged in Pavlohrad. A fire broke out there, which rescuers have already extinguished. In the residential area, 19 tall buildings, 25 houses, six schools and kindergartens and five shops were destroyed," Lisak said, who accused the Russian army of attacking civilians again.

Moreover, in Verbivka locality, almost 40 residential buildings were damaged, in Yuryivska there were two buildings damaged. Furthermore, a school in Mezyrytska locality was damaged. AGERPRES