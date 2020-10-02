US Ambassador visits University of Bucharest

The US Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, had a meeting with the rector of the University of Bucharest, Marian Preda, on the occasion of the beginning of the new academic year, the dialogue aiming, among others, at the initiation of an educational and tutoring support program for "gifted children" who come from disadvantaged areas and, especially, from rural areas, according to information published on the website of the higher education institution, according to Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, the aim of the project will be to provide children from disadvantaged backgrounds with material support, but also moral support for the transition from school to faculty, through mentoring programs supported by students and professors from the University of Bucharest.

The program is set to be launched by the end of this year, in a partnership between the University of Bucharest and the US Embassy.

The visit aimed at consolidating and expanding the partnerships and collaborations that the University of Bucharest has developed over the years with both the Government of the United States of America and the universities in the American space.

According to the quoted source, the US ambassador paid a visit to the University of Bucharest in early August, when the officials discussed the intention of the higher education institution to become a key-partner of the American academic and research community in the Black Sea region, cooperation ways with the new center within University of Bucharest's Research Institute - the Black Sea Area Studies Center - as well as the intention to create a research center dedicated to the study of information accuracy and freedom of expression.