With Romania in Schengen, by air and sea, importance of Constanta port will increase exponentially(PM Ciolacu)

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced, on Wednesday evening, that Romanians will benefit from the advantages of the Schengen area by air and sea from March next year and this will implicitly lead to a greater importance for the southeastern Constanta Port.

"After 13 years, Romania will finally enter Schengen! We have a political agreement in this regard! From March next year, Romanians will benefit from the advantages of the Schengen area by air and sea. Implicitly, the Port of Constanta will increase its importance exponentially. Also, I am convinced that in 2024 we will close negotiations for the land border as well. Extremely hard work has been done on this national project. I thank all those involved and especially my colleagues in this Government who continued the steps even if last year the Schengen door seemed completely closed!" prime minister Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that, a few days ago, it reached a political agreement with the corresponding ministries in Austria and Bulgaria regarding the expansion of the Schengen Area with Romania and Bulgaria at the air and sea borders starting from March 2024