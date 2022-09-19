Wizz Air to buy 75 A321neo aircraft

Wizz Air has notified Airbus that it is going to purchase 75 Airbus A321neo aircraft, reads a press release of the company sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The additional 75 A321neo aircraft, the majority of which are expected to be delivered in 2028-2029, reaffirm the airline's aim to triple the size of its fleet by the end of the decade to become a 500-aircraft company.

The A321neo aircraft incorporates the latest aviation technologies and offers significant environmental benefits, with an almost 50% reduction in noise footprint, a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and a 50% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions.

"The combination of Wizz Air's ultra-low-cost operation and the market-leading Airbus A321neo aircraft creates a strong platform for Wizz Air's future growth over the next decade as we further strengthen our position as one of the most sustainable airlines in the world. We are on track to become an aviation group with 500 aircraft by the end of the decade as we deliver on our commitment to reduce our CO2 emissions, already some of the lowest in the industry, by 25% by 2030," said Jozsef Varadi, Wizz Air CEO.