Yet another 17 Romanian citizens with their families from Gaza Strip, evacuated to Egypt

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announces that 17 Romanian citizens and their family members left the Gaza Strip on Tuesday through the Rafah border crossing and are on Egyptian territory, on their way to Cairo.

According to MAE, the Romanian citizens and their families were taken from the border by a team from the Rapid Reaction Unit of the MAE Crisis Cell and representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Egypt, in order to be accompanied to Cairo by another mobile team of the MAE Crisis Cell.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentions that the evacuation was carried out following the complex efforts of the Interinstitutional Crisis Cell, through the Romanian Embassy in Cairo and the Romanian Representation Office in Ramallah.

So far, 220 Romanian citizens and family members evacuated from the Gaza Strip have arrived in Romania.

AGERPRES