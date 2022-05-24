11 companies from four countries show interest in purchasing Mintia power plant

As many as 11 companies from four countries have shown interest in purchasing the Mintia power plant, the electricity producer being to be put up for sale, through public auction, on July 15, at a price of 91.23 million euros.

"We have potential buyers, with whom we signed confidentiality agreements. There are 11 companies from Romania and abroad (Korea, Jordan, Canada, ed. n). Obviously that we will invite everyone and we will let them know about the auction date. We are also waiting on offers from other companies," the judicial administrator for the Hunedoara Energy Complex (CEH), Emil Gros, associate coordinator of Expert Insolventa SPRL declared for AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The applicants will have to submit a 10 million euros guarantee. The price difference must be paid within 120 days since the auction adjudication.

On the other hand, the future owner of the power plant is obligated to build a new energy capacity of 800 MWh in the band, on methane gas and renewable energy, until the end of 2026.

"We have foreseen, following the request of the Ministry of Energy, as an obligation from the investor's side, to put in place, to build a new power plant on methane gas and renewable energy. That is the distinction, that it is not bankrupt or in a usual insolvency sale, where they are looking for a buyer, our intention here, as well as the state's, is to find an investor," the judicial administrator specified.

The Mintia power plant will be sold in bulk on July 16, the public auction's starting price being 91.23 million euros, without VAT, the Hunedoara Prefecture announced on Monday.

In the event in which the asset will not be sold, the auction will be resumed on July 29, 2022, then on August 12, 2022, and later on August 26, 2022, in the same price and location conditions.

The activity of Mintia power plant was stopped in March 2021 for not having coal anymore, and the staff was laid off. The power plant is part of CEH and owns land with a surface of 329.8 hectares, constructions, movable assets and equipment.