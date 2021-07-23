 
     
170 active outbreaks of African swine fever in Romania

Agerpres
ferma porci

There are 170 outbreaks of African swine fever active in Romania, according to a press statement released by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) on Friday.

Of these, two outbreaks are in commercial holdings and two outbreaks in type A commercial holdings, with 46,203 pigs (animals affected by active outbreaks) being affected.

Since 2019, 3,330 outbreaks of African swine fever have been extinguished, Agerpres informs.

Between 15.07.2021 and 22.07.2021, 54 new outbreaks were reported and 9 outbreaks were extinguished.

Since the first report of the presence of ASF virus in Romania on July 31, 2017, 5,811 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars in 41 counties.

In accordance with European provisions, wild boar cases shall be extinguished at least two years after their occurrence.

