24 migrants trying to illegally cross border to Hungary caught in Nadlac area

The border police in Arad have caught 24 migrants who tried to leave the country illegally, hiding in a truck or walking on foot to the Hungarian border, told Agerpres.

Sixteen of the migrants were found hiding in the lorry, which was driven by a Turkish man.

"The man was driving a Turkish-registered lorry and was transporting, according to the documents accompanying the goods, car parts on the Turkey-Germany route. On the basis of the risk profile, a thorough check of the vehicle was carried out and border police discovered 16 foreign nationals in the cargo compartment," Arad Border Police said on Monday.

The foreigners were taken to the border police headquarters for investigation and it was found that they were from Syria and "intended to cross the border fraudulently to reach Western European countries."

Also in the Nadlac area, eight migrants from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, aged between 20 and 49, were caught in the field.

The Turkish driver is under investigation for smuggling migrants and the foreigners caught in the lorry or in the field are under investigation for attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border.