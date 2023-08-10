24-tonne waste shipment from Italy turned away at Romanian border

A long-haul truck carrying over 24 tonnes of waste from Italy was turned away at the western Nadlac II border crossing point and ordered back to the sender, the Arad Border Police informs on Thursday.

The truck was driven by a Bulgarian national and, according to the accompanying documents, was transporting "battery paste" from a trading company in Italy for a Romanian company.

"Due to suspicions regarding the legality of the shipment, the customs officers requested the support of the representatives of the Arad County Commissariat of the National Environmental Guard, who determined that the truck was carrying 24.120 tonnes of waste for which the driver didn't present the required import documents," the cited source said.

Therefore, the control authorities decided to deny the shipment's entry to Romania.