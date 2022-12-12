 
     
26 migrants found hiding in a minibus and a truck at the Schengen border

stirileprotv.ro
poliția de frontieră

The Border Police from western Arad caught 26 migrants from Turkey and Syria who tried to enter the Schengen Area illegally, hidden in a minibus and a truck, checked at the Nadlac II and Varsand Border Crossing Points, the Arad Border Police informed on Monday.

The minibus was driven by a Serbian citizen, and following the control at Nadlac II, 15 foreigners were discovered hiding in the cargo compartment.

"The persons were picked up and transported to the headquarters of the sector for investigations where, following the checks, the border police established that they were citizens of Turkey, who intended to fraudulently cross the border to reach a state in Western Europe," the Arad Border Police said.

In the second case, the truck was driven by a Romanian who was transporting Euro-pallets to Germany. There were also 11 people from Syria in the trailer.

The police are investigating in both cases, the drivers risking criminal charges for migrant trafficking.AGERPRES

