2.65 ml Ukrainians cross into Romania since war onset, almost 87,000 settle down here

A report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that covers the eight months since the onset of the Ukraine war notes that 2.65 million Ukrainians moved across Romania during this period and over 86,500 Ukrainians chose to settle down in Romania.

Also, the Foreign Ministry reports that the government of Romania has constantly responded to Ukraine's requests, providing - among others - fuel, medicines, food and ambulances. Thus, through the international humanitarian hub opened in Suceava on March 9 on the border with Ukraine, Romania facilitated 56 humanitarian transports from countries such as Italy, France, Bulgaria, Austria, Slovenia, Cyprus, Greece, Germany or the Republic of North Macedonia.

According to the report, Romania recently co-sponsored, alongside another 75 UN member states, the General Assembly's Resolution of October 12 condemning Russia's attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories (titled "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine - Defending the Principles of the UN Charter), passed by a large majority of 143 UN member states.

Also, on September 13 Romania submitted the Declaration of Intervention in the proceedings brought by Ukraine against the Russian Federation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), having as subject the dispute over genocide accusations in connection with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

At the same time, on September 16 Romania submitted to the Registry of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) a request to intervene in favor of Ukraine in the lawsuit brought by this state before the Court against the Russian Federation on February 28, 2022 on the serious mass violations of human rights committed by the Russian Federation as part of the military aggression conducted on Ukraine's territory ever since February 24, 2022.

On March 2, 2022 Romania joined another 42 states in notifying the International Criminal Court regarding the investigation of the crimes of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Ukraine. Also, the government of Romania approved the Foreign Ministry's proposal to donate 100,000 euros to the Trust Fund of the International Criminal Court to support investigations into international crimes committed in Ukraine.

On October 15, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the grant of a voluntary contribution by Romania to NATO funds dedicated to strengthening Ukraine's resilience and defense capacity (the Voluntary Fund regarding the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine), of up to 400,000 US dollars.

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes Romania's extensive involvement in facilitating the transport and transit of Ukrainian grains to international markets, by setting in place complex measures to expand transit capacities, including the logistic capacities of the ports of Constanta and Galati, that allowed the export, up until now, of over 5.2 million tons of Ukrainian grain, plus over 5.5 million tons of other goods produced in Ukraine.