347 SARS-CoV-2 sequences, 343 with Omicron's BA.5 sub-variant last week

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed, on Tuesday, that in the week of August 22 - 28, 347 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 were reported, in which the Omicron variant was detected.

According to INSP, until August 28, 2022, 8,292 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed.

Of these, the BA.2 sub-variant (36%) was detected in 2,969, of which two in the week of August 22 - 28.

In the same week, the BA.4 sub-variant was detected in one case, and the BA.5 sub-variant was detected in 343 cases.

So far, in 1,899 cases the BA.5 sub-variant has been detected (22.9%). Their share was 1.2 times higher than the previous week.

According to the quoted source, up to August 28, a number of 16,624 sequences were reported to INSP - CNSCBT, of which 347 in the last week.

The 347 sequences were reported by the Cantacuzino Institute (188), the "Matei Bals" Institute (95) and the INSP (64), told Agerpres.