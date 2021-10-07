About 12,000 electric, hybrid vehicles to qualify for car scrappage funding

The number of electric and hybrid vehicles which purchase will be funded this year under the Scrap Plus car scrappage programme is estimated at 12,000, against 3,550 in 2020, according to data unveiled on Thursday by Deputy Chairman of the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM) Ion Vasile at the opening conference of the Bucharest Motor Show (SAB) & Accessories 2021 at Romexpo.

"The Ministry of the Environment, through the Administration of the Environmental Fund, is the main partner of electro-mobility and the automotive industry in Romania. Budgets have increased from one year to the next. While in 2019 1,700 electric and hybrid vehicles were funded for purchase, in 2020 they were 3,550, and this year we estimate around 12,000 vehicles. So far, 9,750 applications for electric and hybrid vehicles have been recorded," he said.

The AFM official added that another important public programme regards the development of infrastructure that includes environmentally friendly electrical vehicle charging stations.

"Also, one of the major objectives is the development of recharging infrastructure. So far, funding from the Environmental Fund Administration has gone to 200 electrical vehicle charging stations. Under the new funding guide in consultation there is a 500-million-lei funding session plus a state aid scheme for business operators getting 50 million euros. It is a session that we will release early next year," Vasile also said.

Under the Scrap Plus Programme, two types of eco vouchers are granted: 45,000 lei for electric vehicles and 20,000 lei for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, capped at 50% of the value of the new vehicle.

At the same time, people who give up an old, polluting car to buy an electric vehicle qualify for both a scrapping premium granted under the Scrap Classic Programme amounting to 7,500 lei, and the eco voucher allocated under the Scrap Plus Programme.

The amount of funding for electric motorcycles is 5,500 lei, and the eco voucher can be combined with the scrapping premium of 5,500 lei for people who want to buy an electric motorcycle and hand over a used car.

Dozens of motor vehicle models are on display over more than 25,000 square metres at the Bucharest Motor Show (SAB) & Accessories 2021, which takes place at the Romexpo Exhibition Centre, October 7 to 17.

Admission to the event is on a digital green certificate only in compliance with the legislation in force, plus an admission fee of 40 lei.