Agreement on 100-million-euro grant to Moldova, other bilateral documents signed in Chisinau

A series of bilateral documents were signed in Chisinau on Friday at the end of a joint meeting of the national Romanian and Moldovan governments, including an intergovernmental agreement on the implementation of an aid programme under which Romania extends 100 million euros in financial grants to Moldova, an agreement signed by Romania's PM Nicolae Ciuca and Moldova's PM Natalia Gavrilita.

The two also signed a joint statement of the government of Moldova and the government of Romania on strengthening economic and investment co-operation.

During the same event, a series of documents were signed at the level of ministers.

Thus, an agreement was signed between the two governments on cutting tariffs for the provision of international roaming services and international calls between the two countries by Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicolae Popescu and Romania's Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Marcel Bolos.

A bilateral agreement on technical, financial, legal and organisational matters regarding the consolidation of the border road bridge between the two countries over the Prut River between Giurgiulesti (Moldova) and Galati (Romania) was signed by Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrei Spinu, and Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

The same ministers also signed an agreement on technical, financial, legal and organisational aspects regarding the construction, operation, maintenance and repair of the border road bridge between the two countries across the Prut River from Ungheni in Moldova to Ungheni in Romania.

A memorandum of understanding on energy security co-operation between Moldova's Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development and the Romanian Ministry of Energy was also signed by Spinu and Popescu.

Another memorandum of understanding between the two national governments regards digital transformation. It was signed by Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Iurie Turcanu and his Romanian counterpart Marcel Bolos.

Another memorandum of understanding was signed between Moldova's Ministry of Education and Research and the Romanian Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation in the area of development and innovation research by Moldovan minister Anatolie Topala and Romanian minister Marcel Bolos.

At the same time, a cooperation protocol was added between Moldova's Ministry of Education and Research and the Ministry of Education of Romania for the years 2020-2026, signed by Moldova's Education Minister Anatolie Topala and Romania's Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu.

At the same joint session, a protocol on military education co-operation between the defence ministries of Moldova and Romania was signed by Molodva's Defence Minister Anatolie Nosatii and Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu.

A joint statement was signed by Moldova's Interior Minister Ana Revenco and Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode on internal affairs co-operation. The two ministers also signed a co-operation plan in the area of professional training for the interior ministries of the two countries for the year 2022.

Another plan, an action plan in the area of justice between the justice ministries of Moldova and Romania, was signed for 2022-2024 by Moldova's Justice Minister Sergiu Litvinenco and senior offcial with Romania's Justice Ministry Catalin Serban, Agerpres informs.