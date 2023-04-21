AgriMin Daea: We agreed to wait for the European Commission's decision on grain imports from Ukraine

"Given that we are the signatories of a joint letter to the President of the European Commission", we agreed to wait for the decision that will be made by Brussels on the subject of grain imports from Ukraine, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea declared on Friday at the end of the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Solski.

Daea added that "we stand in solidarity with the farmers from Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia, but we must also make the rules together, not enter into a competition of legal decisions".

Therefore, he argues, Romania has agreed to wait for the Commission's decision, given that it is the signatory of a joint letter addressed to the President of the European Commission by the prime ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, as well as by Bulgaria's president.

"We, the five leaders from the countries in the immediate proximity of the war, agreed to submit in a joint letter proposals to the Commission Vice President responsible for trade policy and to the Agriculture Commissioner, urging them to take prompt measures in such a way as to solve the problem by mutual agreement, in a coherent, rules-based context that respects all parties involved. On the one hand, we seek to protect our farmers, on the other hand, let us allow grain from Ukraine to head for the due destinations, so that the food gets on time to those who are waiting for it from this area," Daea explained. AGERPRES