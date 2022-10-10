Almost 500 million RON for cadastral works

The amount of 494,008,445 RON is allocated by the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising (ANCPI) for the 9th stage of financing the systematic registration of properties by cadastral sectors, and almost 2,000 administrative-territorial units (UAT) have expressed their intention to start or continue the registration of properties, told Agerpres.

The works are free for citizens and are carried out within the National Cadastre and Land Registry Program (PNCCF), the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration stated on Monday.

Funding is provided from ANCPI's own revenues.

"This is the second funding granted by ANCPI in 2022 for the systematic registration of properties by cadastral sectors. The novelty is that we have doubled the amount each UAT can receive, from 160,000 RON to 320,000 RON. The doubling of the amount that ANCPI will settle for the works carried out on cadastral sectors has the role of accelerating the pace of PNCCF and was possible due to the new Public Procurement Law, which entered into force in September," stated Hajnalka Ildiko Vig, president - general director of ANCPI, according to a press release sent by MDLPA.

Until now, ANCPI has registered in the integrated cadastre and land register system, through PNCCF, over 5.1 million properties.