Amendment of nominal structure of permanent delegation to PACE, adopted by Parliament

- The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate adopted, in the joint session of Tuesday, the draft decision for the amendment of the annex to the Decision of the Romanian Parliament no. 7/2021 on the approval of the nominal structure and leadership of the Permanent Delegation of the Romanian Parliament to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

According to the draft piece of legislation, Sorin-Titus Muncaciu, member of the AUR (Alliance of the Romanians Union) parliamentary group, replaces as a full member the unaffiliated deputy Anamaria Gavrila, who was part of the group of this party until September.

At the same time, the Parliament adopted the draft for the amendment of the annex to the Decision of the Romanian Parliament no. 11/2021 on the approval of the nominal structure and of the leadership of the Permanent Delegation of the Romanian Parliament to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The adopted decision provides for the termination, by resignation, of the quality of full member and president of this delegation of the Social-Democratic Deputy Sorin Grindeanu, Minister of Transport, Agerpres informs.