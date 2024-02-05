Ana Bogdan, after qualifying in round of 16 at Transylvania Open - Today I fought for every point

The tennis player Ana Bogdan said on Monday evening, after qualifying for the round of 16 of the Transylvania Open tournament, that she fought for every point in the match won against the American Alycia Parks (score 7-5, 7-5), told Agerpres.

"Thank you to everyone present for their support. I feel at home and it's always a great pleasure to play here. Today I did my best. I don't know what was the key to the game. I focused on every point, I fought for every point and now I'm happy to be in the 2nd round", said Ana Bogdan to the Pro Arena station.

"The way I play at home I don't think I play anywhere in the world. It's because of the support I get here and because the love I feel when I play has no limits. Thanks again for all the support. I want to play as well as possible every day at this tournament. I want to be very focused on everything I have to do and start every day with a smile on my face," added the WTA's no. 65.

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified for the round of 16 of the Transylvania Open tournament, the only WTA 250 category in Romania, with total prizes of 267,082 dollars and hosted by BTarena in Cluj-Napoca, by defeating on Monday the American Alycia Parks 7-5, 7-5.

Ana Bogdan secured a cheque for 4,040 dollars and 30 WTA points, and in the round of 16 she will face the winner between Anca Todoni and the Russian Erika Andreeva.