Ana Bogdan qualifies for quarter-finals of Transylvania Open (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan, seeded eighth, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open tournament, with total prize money of USD 267,082, after defeating Russian Erika Andreeva 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca.

Ana Bogdan (31 years old, world no. 65) won after almost two hours of play (1 h 48 min) against a qualifier (19 years old, world no.112), who defeated Anca Todoni in the first round.

Ana Bogdan had also won her first match against Erika Andreeva, in 2022, in the round of 16 at Andrezieux-Boutheon, 6-2, 6-2.

Romanian Ana Bogdan has secured a cheque for USD 6,608 and 54 WTA points and will face top seed Arantxa Rus in the quarter-finals, who defeated Alize Cornet 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

The Romanian has prevailed in all three of her encounters with Rus (33, world no. 45), in 2017 in the first qualifying roundat the Australian Open, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, in 2019 in the first round at Limoges, 7-5, 6-2, and in the round of 16 at Gaiba (Italy), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), in 2022.

Also on Wednesday, Russian Ana Blinkova, the 2022 champion in Cluj-Napoca, was defeated in the round of 16 by Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Wednesday's results:

singles, first round

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy/N.5) - Emiliana Arango (Colombia) 6-0, 6-1

Sara Errani (Italy) - Caty McNally (USA) 6-2, 6-4

second round (round of 16)

Arantxa Rus (The Netherlands/N.1) - Alize Cornet (FRance) 4-6, 6-4, 6-0

Nuria Parrizas Diaz (Spain) - Ana Blinkova (Russia) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Ana Bogdan (N.8) - Erika Andreeva (Russia) 6-4, 6-4

doubles, first round

Eri Hozumi/Makoto Ninomiya (Japan/N.1) - Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia)/Samantha Murray Sharan (UK) 6-4, 6-1

Harriet Dart (UK)/Tereza Mihalikova (Slovakia) - Irina Hromaceva (Russia)/Miriam Kolodziejova (Czech Republic) 6-0, 7-5

Ingrid Gamarra Martins (Brazil)/Iana Sizikova (Russia/N.3) - Amina Anshba (Russia)/Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 6-4, 6-2

quarter-finals

Jaqueline Cristian/Andreea Mitu - Viktoria Hruncakova (Slovakia)/Alexandra Panova (Russia/N.2) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.