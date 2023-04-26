ANCOM president about communications market: There are very good data, we see spectacular evolution

Romania registers a spectacular evolution with very good data on the communications market, given that it has approximately 21.37 million active SIM cards for mobile Internet, 23.22 million for mobile telephony, and in terms of mobile internet by phone - 19.85 million, the president of the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM), Vlad Stoica, said on Wednesday.

He also pointed out that currently 3% of SIM cards and mobile internet traffic are on 5G, all operators investing in equipment and this technology for several years, even if the spectrum was auctioned last fall.

"You know very well that all operators have invested and started to install equipment, especially in cities, for several years, even if the spectrum was put up for auction last fall and the law appeared two years ago, and the Communications Code last year, but being innovative and eager for business, they installed 5G compatible equipment. You will have the complete study, now there are preliminary figures", added Stoica.

The ANCOM president conveyed that two months ago a memorandum entered the Government in which ANCOM was a kind of integrator on the Digital Act, respectively on the regulation of data transfer, which will have to be done in the near future.

"Until the end of 2024, the member countries of the European Union must create a legal framework for the regulation of data transfer. From my point of view, it will be a complex discussion with many authorities, with the business environment as a whole, not only operators and with civil society, because it is a totally new field, including for the European Union, and we all have to learn, and we cannot learn if we think we know everything. We only learn through dialogue and collaboration and through transparency. We have to put our books on the table and try to answer all the questions as best we can. I want the state to be able to adapt in real time and ensure a predictable environment and ensure the best possible protection for all citizens ", concluded the president of ANCOM, Vlad Stoica. AGERPRES