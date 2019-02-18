Anghel (BVB): The private sector in Romania contributes almost 80pct to GDP formation

The private sector in Romania contributes almost 80 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) CEO Lucian Anghel told the launch on Monday of the third edition of a "Made in Romania" project.

"The share of the private sector in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Romania is almost 80pct, so this private sector is essential for creating wealth, jobs and added value. The private sector is the place where any projects of national interest can be funded. We want under the Made in Romania' project to develop private enterprise and this sector as much as possible because we are honoured to meet so many business leaders with so many beautiful stories that practically create welfare and added value in this country," Anghel said.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) launched on Monday the third edition of the "Made in Romania: BVB League" project for the business, an initiative that started two years ago.

With the launch of the third edition of "Made in Romania: BVB League," BVB also released a book called "15 companies for the growth of the Romanian economy and their unique stories" that showcase the great experiences and inspirational stories of the 15 finalist companies of the second edition of this programme. Among them are Bebe Tei, Musette, Aqua Carpatica, iHunt, Cramele Recas, Technical Lead Qualitance, Tremend and Allview.

The first edition of the "Made in Romania" project was launched on February 6, 2017. A first in the history of the Romanian capital market, the project is supported by BVB; in 2017, BVB collaborated with 166 companies that were nominated in the initial stage of the project. Later on, during a training period, it is said to have succeeded in encouraging innovation and best practices at 50 Romanian companies, as well as promoting the success stories and the teams of the 15 finalists.

The second edition of the project started in January 2018, with 201 companies having been registered at the end of the nomination period (January 15- February 16), up 20pct from the first edition. BVB, together with the members of a nomination board consisting of 12 experts from different branches of the economy, elected 50 semi-finalists. In the next stage of the project, the jury selected 14 companies to enter the BVB League, while the 15th company was elected by public vote.

Information on how this project has been conducted is available on www.bvbleague.ro.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange manages markets for stocks, bonds and other financial instruments through regulated platforms or alternative trading systems and provides a wide range of services to financial market participants, having been traded on its own market since 2010.