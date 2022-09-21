ANRE's Zoltan Nagy-Bege says fairest way for capped energy price is to refer to consumption history

Vice-president of the National Regulatory Authority in the Energy Area (ANRE) Zoltan Nagy-Bege believes that, in order to enforce a capping scheme of the energy consumption, the fairest way is to refer to a consumption history, because there are not very large fluctuations from one year to the next in case of domestic consumers.

"The classification in one category or another, according to Ordinance No. 27/2022, is based on the average monthly consumption. Those who consumed on average, in 2021, up to 100 kWh benefit from a price of 0.68 lei/kWh, for those who consume between 100-300 kWh the price is capped at 0.8 lei/kWh. On the current consumption, 0.8 lei/kWh applies only for the first 255 KWh. From 255 KWh upwards, the weighted average price of the supplier applies. (...) It is possible to calculate the average for three years and for one year, too. My opinion is that the record on one year is also relevant. If the years 2020 and 2021 are also included in the calculation, perhaps it is more relevant on a longer period. (...) My opinion is that the fairest thing is to refer to a consumption history," co-rapporteur on Ordinance No. 119/2022 regarding Energy Zoltan Nagy-Bege said on Wednesday, at the meeting of the Senate's Economic Committee, told Agerpres.

He explained that over 4.9 million households in Romania fall into the category of those consuming between 0-100 KWh, in the second category a little over 5 million and 100,000-200,000 households do not benefit from the ceiling.

Zoltan Nagy-Bege said that it is very complicated for suppliers when referring to a possible calculation of the electricity price based on the current invoice.

Zoltan Nagy-Bege mentioned that there is a provision in Ordinance No.27/2022, which stipulates that "at the end of 2022, for those who pass from one category to another downwards, managing to reduce the energy consumption, the differences shall be returned to them by the suppliers in February and the suppliers shall receive the money from the state budget.