Approximately 200 million euros for Cluj Multiorgan Transplant Centre, a first in Eastern Europe

A multi-organ transplant centre will be built in Cluj-Napoca, unique in Romania and in Eastern Europe, and its estimated value stand at 200 million euros.

"The Cluj County Council is building the Multiorgan Transplant Centre. The project is unique in Romania and in South-Eastern Europe. The Cluj County Council has sent for publication in SEAP (the Public Procurement Electronic System) the announcement regarding the acquisition of construction works services for the Integrated Transplant Centre in Cluj. (...) With an estimated value of around 200 million euros, the Cluj County Council project aims to build the first transplant centre in the country that integrates the necessary facilities for four types of transplants: heart, lung, liver and kidney. Within it, all the necessary circuits, spaces and functions will have the highest standards in the area," a Cluj County Council (CJ) press release sent on Monday reads, told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, the medical centre will have a height regime of 4 basement levels+ groundfloor + 5 floors + top floor, it will have 12 operation and surgery rooms, imaging and emergency areas, laboratories, blood transfusion and collection unit, ICU area, medical offices and research rooms, salons, heliport, etc. It will also have 280 beds for patients and 176 parking spaces.

"We are entering a new, extremely important stage, with this investment through which we will build, in Cluj, the only Integrated Transplant Centre in the country and in Southeast Europe. We will do everything in our power so that the stage procedures be carried out at an alert pace, so that the construction of this ultra-modern medical objective, of special importance both for Cluj County and for the whole of Romania, will be completed in a maximum period of three years," Cluj County Council President Alin Tise is quoted as saying.