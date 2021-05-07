Assets of optional pension funds exceed 3.1 bln lei as of March 31

Assets held by optional pension funds (Pillar III) stood at over 3.1 billion lei as of March 31, 2021, up 30.37 percent YoY, shows data of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

Government securities accounted for the highest share in this amount, with 1.877 billion lei (60.47 pct), followed by stocks with 841.897 million lei (27.12 pct) and bank deposits with 108.078 million lei (3.48 pct).

Assets of Pillar III pension funds totaled 3.104 billion lei as of March 2021, and were worth a net 3.099 billion lei.

There were 534,760 contributors to optional pension schemes as of March 2021.

The following pension funds operate in Romania under Pillar III: Aegon Essential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, NN Activ, NN Optim, Pensia Mea, Raiffeisen Acumulare and Stabil, reports Agerpres.