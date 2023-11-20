AUR calls PM Ciolacu to Parliament to explain allocations of money to Presidential Administration

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has requested the participation of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on November 27 at a Government Question Time to provide clarifications regarding the national budget allocations to the Presidential Administration.

The AUR MPs want the prime minister to specify the reasoning for the allocation of EUR 1.3 million from the Government's Reserve Fund to the Presidential Administration and how the money will be used, considering "the massive expenses that the president Klaus Iohannis incurs while on his tours abroad."

Ciolacu would have to say whether or not the retinue that accompanied Iohannis on his working visits to Africa included specialists or experts from the government.

"These visits should not be just presidential Safari trips, but they should also materialise in bilateral economic agreements, and in this sense the executive power has an essential role," AUR said in a press statement released on Monday.

AUR also wants to ask Ciolacu if the Romanian government was consulted before Iohannis left for the African tour in order to establish a mandate with objectives clearly embraced by Romania.

"We are waiting with great interest for Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to come before Parliament to explain to the Romanians why it was necessary for the budget of President Klaus Iohannis to be increased by a considerable amount at a time when money for teachers' pay is not found, not to mention the situation of pensioners. Throughout his tenures, President Klaus Iohannis and the Presidential Administration have shown a poor management of public money, throwing away significant sums of money on his luxury visits, money that could have been directed towards the investment that Romanians need."