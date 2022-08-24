Aurescu sends firm message of solidarity with Ukraine via ambassador Prokopchuk

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu sent on Wednesday a firm message of solidarity with the Ukrainian people via Ukraine's ambassador in Bucharest Ihor Prokopchuk.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) on Wednesday, Aurescu welcomed Prokopchuk on Wednesday, on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day celebrated on August 24, which this year coincides with the sixth month of Russia's illegitimate war of aggression against Ukraine started on February 24, 2022.

Aurescu congratulated the Ukrainian diplomat on Ukraine's Independence Day, extended condolences for the loss of human life caused by the aggression and reiterated his belief that Ukraine will emerge victorious from this unwanted and unprovoked war, told Agerpres.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy offered assurances that Romania will stand with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in these extremely difficult moments.

He reconfirmed Romania's support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and mentioned the multidimensional support that Romania has adopted since the beginning of the unjustified and unprovoked aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Ambassador Prokopchuk particularly thanked both for the numerous concrete measures of support that Romania has granted to Ukraine, as well as for the symbolic gestures and messages of support sent at the highest level by Romania. He also welcomed the bilateral political dialogue between Ukraine and Romania, marked by a special dynamism.

The two officials had an exchange of views on security, economic and humanitarian situation in Ukraine, as well as on concrete opportunities for bilateral sectoral co-operation in support of the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The ambassador particularly appreciated the fact that in solidarity with Ukraine Aurescu decided that the headquarters of the Romanian Foreign Ministry should light up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag August 23 and 24 between 20:15hrs and 23:00hrs, and the flag of Ukraine should be hoisted these days in front of the MAE building.